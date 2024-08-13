Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.
Alpha Cognition Price Performance
OTC:ACOGF traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. Alpha Cognition has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Alpha Cognition from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
About Alpha Cognition
Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Cognition
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.