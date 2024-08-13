Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 7,471,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,416,304. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.