Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $394,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

PLTR traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. 27,190,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,549,957. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

