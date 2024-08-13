Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Trade Desk stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,194. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

