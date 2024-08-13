Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $342,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $416.27. 112,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,809. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $417.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

