Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,469 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. 207,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

