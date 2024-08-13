Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 146 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

WEC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. 571,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,689. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

