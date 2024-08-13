Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 285 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. 73,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

