Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $5,860,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $246,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $245,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDB traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 647,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

