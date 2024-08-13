Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 503,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,264,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,108 shares of company stock worth $25,464,954 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.94. 6,553,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,465,938. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

