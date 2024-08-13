Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.63 Per Share

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.43. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LON AIRE opened at GBX 69.80 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06. The company has a market cap of £56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,426.67 and a beta of 0.81. Alternative Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 54.60 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.01.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.