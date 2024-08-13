Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.63 Per Share

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.43. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of LON AIRE opened at GBX 69.80 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06. The company has a market cap of £56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,426.67 and a beta of 0.81. Alternative Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 54.60 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.01.
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alternative Income REIT
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Buy the Dip in Home Depot, But Wait for It to Bottom First
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Micron Stock Just Got Its Most Bullish Update Of The Year
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How to Trade a Long Straddle When Expecting a Large Earnings Move
Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.