Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.75

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.75 and last traded at C$22.62, with a volume of 27772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALS. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.34.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.