Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 76,237 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. 6,648,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,636,716. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

