Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

