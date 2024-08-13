Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.16 and last traded at $167.74. 10,812,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 43,338,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.