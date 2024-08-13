Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 96 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.6% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,174,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,561 shares of company stock worth $40,585,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $37.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,158.33. 567,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,160.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,060.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $991.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.