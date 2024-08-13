Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell University purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. 3,850,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,257. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

