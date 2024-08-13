Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 12,434 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $203.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average is $206.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

