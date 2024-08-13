American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 541,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,856. The company has a market cap of $157.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.29. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $90,496.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 788.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 310,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 275,653 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

