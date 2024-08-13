AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $71.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 6.9 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $916,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 119.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 43.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

