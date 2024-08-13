Analysts’ Downgrades for August 13th (ASO, ATO, BHR, BIP, CNK, CNP, CNXN, CR, CRTO, CRVL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 13th:
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$8.90 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.00.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a tender rating. Desjardins currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to a tender rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$6.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$6.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.75.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$4.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.75.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$4.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.75.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$4.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.25.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.
