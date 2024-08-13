Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target at $120.00

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,977 shares of company stock valued at $17,622,599. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

