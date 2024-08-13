Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $14.07

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.07.
GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Shares of GOOS stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $992.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
