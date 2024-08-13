Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $14.07

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.07.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $992.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

