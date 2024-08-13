Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $396,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,846 shares of company stock worth $3,099,352 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. Premier has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.87.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

