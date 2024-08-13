ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.38% of ANSYS worth $106,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,066,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.76 on Tuesday, reaching $318.07. 400,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

