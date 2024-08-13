Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Down 2.2%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.97 and last traded at $43.50. 27,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 535,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APGE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,268,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,426. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 67,504 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.