Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Arhaus Price Performance

Arhaus stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

