Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Arhaus’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,785,000 after buying an additional 2,219,554 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

