Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Down 3.7%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 581,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,022,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

