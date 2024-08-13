ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

ARQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 105,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ARQ has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

