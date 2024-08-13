Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 15th

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 14th.
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Down 42.5 %
ASTI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,218,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189,768. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
