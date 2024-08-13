ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $25.56 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. ASD has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,329.56 or 0.99925187 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03862217 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,369,489.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

