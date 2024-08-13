AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £105.53 ($134.75).
Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($191.52) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($140.45) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.91) to GBX 74 ($0.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($0.99) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,307.69%.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
