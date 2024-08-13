Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 90,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $560.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

