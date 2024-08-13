Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Issues Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 9,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,490. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
