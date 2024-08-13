ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at KeyCorp

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.60.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. ATI has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 294.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of ATI by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

