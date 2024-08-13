ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.43

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000991 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded down 22% against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and approximately $42.43 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 50,988,169.1675897 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.58861898 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $42.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

