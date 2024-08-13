AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

