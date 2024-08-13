Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.14. Autohome has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 142,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Autohome by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 291,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 139,226 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Autohome by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 248,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Autohome by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after buying an additional 2,165,574 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

