Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Avangrid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

