Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Trading Up 8.9 %

OTCMKTS:AVTBF opened at 0.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.06. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.17.

Get Avant Brands alerts:

About Avant Brands

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.