Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $722.71 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $722.71 million and approximately $28.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010653 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,962.36 or 0.99984495 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007536 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,572,193 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,533,696.480626 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.70665646 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $32,725,339.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.

