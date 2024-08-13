Banc of California, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Banc of California has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 686,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

