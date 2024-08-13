Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Down 80.7% in July

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,546,100 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 8,005,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.6 days.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

