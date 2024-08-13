Bancor (BNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.06 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $62.06 million and $2.37 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,279.40 or 1.00119273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,137,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 125,472,306.28831305. The last known price of Bancor is 0.48624376 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 417 active market(s) with $3,361,070.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.