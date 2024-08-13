Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $396.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,951. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $413.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

