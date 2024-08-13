Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 227,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

PayPal Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.49. 4,566,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,537,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

