Bangor Savings Bank Sells 178 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,594,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after buying an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,955,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

WM stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $203.95. The company had a trading volume of 427,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,228. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

