Bank of America Increases Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $75.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.62. 154,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,952. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,319,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at $245,319,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.61 per share, for a total transaction of $526,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,811.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 128,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.