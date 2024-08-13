Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$135.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.93.

TSE BMO traded up C$1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$112.92. 319,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,955. The firm has a market cap of C$81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$123.33. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

